AI turns scribbles into masterpieces

BBC Click's Omar Mehtab looks at some of the best tech news stories of the week including:
- MIT CSAIL unveils a robotic arm that can pick up and place objects it has never seen before
- MySpace announces it has lost 12 years’ worth of music uploads
- Nvidia creates an artificial intelligence (AI) that turns scribbles into realistic looking nature masterpieces
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
22 Mar 2019
