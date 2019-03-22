AI turns scribbles into masterpieces
AI turns scribbles into masterpieces and other news

BBC Click's Omar Mehtab looks at some of the best tech news stories of the week including:

  • MIT CSAIL unveils a robotic arm that can pick up and place objects it has never seen before
  • MySpace announces it has lost 12 years’ worth of music uploads
  • Nvidia creates an artificial intelligence (AI) that turns scribbles into realistic looking nature masterpieces

