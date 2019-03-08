How to hijack a car via its smart alarm
Security researchers warn it is possible to take control of some cars, via flaws in the smartphone apps linked to their "smart" alarms.

The researchers showed BBC Click's Dan Simmons how the flaws could be used to hijack a high-value vehicle.

