Gum shield helps spot concussion signs

Video

Players of contact sports such as rugby can be at risk of a brain injury (concussion) and in some cases this can be fatal.

But now a gum shield fitted with sensors has been developed which monitors impacts to the head and feeds data in real-time to medical staff on the sidelines.

While the device will not prevent the impact incident or any damage that may occur, it should allow interventions to take place more quickly.

BBC Click finds out more.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.