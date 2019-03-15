Media player
Insect inspired winged drone makes a buzz and other news
BBC Click’s Lara Lewington looks at some of the best tech news stories of the week including:
- The World Wide Web turns 30
- The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) launches an online video campaign to teach children aged four to seven how to stay safe online
- A winged drone which can reach speeds of 11mph (18km/h) has been created
15 Mar 2019
