The teenage millionaire hacker
How one teenager is making millions by hacking legally

This is 19-year-old Santiago Lopez from Argentina.

He's the first millionaire bug-bounty hacker, which means he gets paid to find glitches in the software of some of the world’s biggest companies.

Mr Lopez made his money on the world’s biggest ethical hacking platform: HackerOne.

BBC News’ Joe Tidy has been to see how he spends the money.

  • 01 Mar 2019
