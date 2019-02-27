Media player
Iris-scanning phone pitched at refugees
UK firm IrisGuard hopes to help refugees access banking and services with its iris-scanning smartphone.
The BBC's Rory Cellan-Jones tried out the gadget at the Mobile World Congress show in Barcelona.
27 Feb 2019
