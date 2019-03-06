Post-apocalyptic Days Gone previewed

Media player
Post-apocalyptic video game Days Gone Days previewed
Why are so many games concerned with world ending events brought about by pandemic, nuclear war or zombie outbreak?
Days Gone, a third-person action survival game, is the latest title to use the collapse of society as its setting.
BBC Click’s Marc Cieslak has played the game and takes a trip to world’s end to find out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
06 Mar 2019
