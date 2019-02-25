Hands-on with HoloLens 2
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

HoloLens 2: Rory goes hands-on

Microsoft has a new version of its augmented reality headset, which now detects where its users are looking and tracks the movements of their hands.

The BBC's Rory Cellan-Jones tried the headset out at the Mobile World Congress show in Barcelona.

Read the full story

  • 25 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Hands-on with the Nokia 9 PureView