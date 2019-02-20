Samsung shows off high-priced Fold phone

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Galaxy Fold: Samsung unveils 'luxury' smartphone
Samsung's latest launch comes at a time when it is facing not only fierce competition from Chinese rivals like Huawei, but also a drop in sales thanks to an overall decline in demand for smartphones.
But, maybe it has a trick up its sleeve with its new bendable device.
Dave Lee was at the launch in San Francisco
-
20 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window