Metro Exodus reviewed
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Metro Exodus reviewed

Marc Cieslak looks at Metro Exodus, the first-person shooter video game developed by 4A Games.

The game is set in a post apocalyptic world in a landscape full of mutants where survivors of a nuclear war struggle to get by.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.

  • 21 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Far Cry returns with New Dawn