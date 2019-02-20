App makes you a fashion model

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The app that can turn you into a fashion model
An app has been trialled at London Fashion Week that can turn members of the public into fashion models.
Clothing brand Hanger is using real models and members of the public. The app Superpersonal can capture a user's face and small movements to create a realistic moving image.
The "model" can then be dressed up in any clothing.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
20 Feb 2019
