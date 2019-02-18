How we made Solo: A Star Wars Story
Video

How we made the effects on Solo: A Star Wars Story

The film Solo: A Star Wars Story has been Oscar nominated in the best visual effects category.

Visual effects supervisor Julian Foddy of ILM London spoke to Al Moloney about some of the challenges the company faced in helping to make the film.

