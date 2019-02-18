How we made Solo: A Star Wars Story

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How we made the effects on Solo: A Star Wars Story
The film Solo: A Star Wars Story has been Oscar nominated in the best visual effects category.
Visual effects supervisor Julian Foddy of ILM London spoke to Al Moloney about some of the challenges the company faced in helping to make the film.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
18 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window