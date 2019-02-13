Christopher Robin: How we made the effects
The film Christopher Robin has been Oscar nominated in the best visual effects category.

Visual effects supervisor Chris Lawrence spoke to Al Moloney about some of the challenges the company faced in helping to make the film.

  • 13 Feb 2019
