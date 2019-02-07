'How to moderate online content'

Video

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is to meet the head of Instagram on Thursday to talk about what social media companies should be doing to stop young people viewing images of suicide and self harm.

Marc-Antione Durand, chief operating officer at the app Yubo, tells the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme it has "had to learn a lot and make changes" in the past.

