Tech that helps guard the US-Mexico border

The construction of a wall at the US-Mexican border has dominated American politics since Donald Trump first stood for election.
He now wants a barrier made from steel. But the Democrats suggest technology would be a better solution than a physical divide.
BBC Click sent Nick Kwek to Arizona to investigate what is already in place.
10 Feb 2019
