Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ford puts bed hoggers in their place and other news
BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at some of the best technology stories of the week including:
- Drone manufacturer DJI says it will expand the technology that prevents them being flown near airports and other sensitive sites
- Some Premier League football teams work with Intel to create an immersive 360 degree video experience for fans
- Ford takes lane assist technology for cars to keep couples on their side of the bed
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
15 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-47133388/ford-puts-bed-hoggers-in-their-place-and-other-newsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window