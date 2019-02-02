The Jenga playing robot

Media player
MIT develops robot that uses AI to play Jenga game
A team of researchers at MIT have created a robot that can play the children's game Jenga.
It uses machine learning and AI to learn as it plays, and may have uses in industrial automation in the future.
02 Feb 2019
