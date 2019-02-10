The Crimes of Grindelwald visual effects

Video

The film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has been nominated in the production design and visual effects categories at the 2019 Bafta Film Awards.

Joint visual effects supervisor, Christian Manz, of Framestore, spoke to Al Moloney about some of the challenges the company faced in helping to make the film.

The awards ceremony will take place at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 10 February 2019.

