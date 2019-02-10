Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald visual effects
The film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has been nominated in the production design and visual effects categories at the 2019 Bafta Film Awards.
Joint visual effects supervisor, Christian Manz, of Framestore, spoke to Al Moloney about some of the challenges the company faced in helping to make the film.
The awards ceremony will take place at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 10 February 2019.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
10 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-47044795/fantastic-beasts-the-crimes-of-grindelwald-visual-effectsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window