Robot aims to inspire girls to take STEM and other news
BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at some of the best technology stories of the week, including:
- Uber launches a boat service in Mumbai
- Accessibility-themed emojis are approved for universal use
- The company behind humanoid robot Sofia, create a “little sister” which is hoped will encourage girls to explore careers in robotics and coding
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
08 Feb 2019
