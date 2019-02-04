Avengers: Infinity War visual effects

Media player
Avengers: Infinity War - how we made the visual effects
The film Avengers: Infinity War has been Oscar nominated in the category of Best Visual Effects.
CG supervisor Robert Allman of Framestore spoke to Al Moloney about some of the challenges the company faced in helping to make the film.
04 Feb 2019
