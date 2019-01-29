Could one hack ruin your life?

Media player
The PewDiePie Hackers: Could hacking printers ruin your life?
Would you break international laws for your favourite YouTube vlogger?
Two teenagers did just that. They hacked tens of thousands of home and office printers in support of YouTube's biggest star, PewDiePie.
The hackers are now in hiding from the the police and internet vengeance. They tell us how they did it, and whether it was worth looking over their shoulders for the rest of their lives.
Reporter: Joe Tidy
Video journalist: Jack Slater
29 Jan 2019
