The robot tendrils that mimic plants

Video

BBC Click's LJ Rich looks at some of the best technology stories of the week, including:

Samsung announces the creation of a 1TB internal storage chip for smartphones

An inflatable pill that could monitor stomach tumours or ulcers is developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology

A soft robot that mimics plant tendrils is unveiled by the Italian Institute of Technology (Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia)

