Valet airport parking robots trialled
Video

Trial for valet airport parking robots and other news

BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at some of the best technology stories of the week including;

  • Chinese company Xiaomi reveals a fold-in-three smartphone
  • Facial recognition tools are being used to tackle the illegal trade in chimpanzees
  • London's Gatwick airport announces a trial in which valet parking robots will go live later this year

  • 25 Jan 2019
