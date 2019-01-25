Valet airport parking robots trialled

Media player
Trial for valet airport parking robots and other news
BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at some of the best technology stories of the week including;
- Chinese company Xiaomi reveals a fold-in-three smartphone
- Facial recognition tools are being used to tackle the illegal trade in chimpanzees
- London's Gatwick airport announces a trial in which valet parking robots will go live later this year
More at BBC.com/Click and @BBCClick.
25 Jan 2019
