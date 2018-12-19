Elon Musk unveils high-speed transport tunnel
Elon Musk has unveiled a prototype underground tunnel in Los Angeles designed to transport cars, at high speed, around the city.

The goal is a network of tunnels to alleviate chronic traffic congestion.

