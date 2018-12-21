Celebrity dog cloned and other news

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chinese company clones celebrity dog and other tech news
BBC Click's Dan Simmons looks at the best of the week's technology news stories including:
- Elon Musk unveils a prototype underground tunnel designed to transport cars at high speed around the city
- A former Nasa engineer builds a glitter bomb trap to trick thieves after parcels were stolen from his doorstep
- A dog who has starred in numerous Chinese film and television productions is cloned
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
21 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-46544716/chinese-company-clones-celebrity-dog-and-other-tech-newsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window