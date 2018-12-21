Celebrity dog cloned and other news

Video

BBC Click's Dan Simmons looks at the best of the week's technology news stories including:

Elon Musk unveils a prototype underground tunnel designed to transport cars at high speed around the city

A former Nasa engineer builds a glitter bomb trap to trick thieves after parcels were stolen from his doorstep

A dog who has starred in numerous Chinese film and television productions is cloned

