A Bristol-based robotics company, Open Bionics, has developed the world's first medically-certified 3D-printed artificial arm for amputees.

The Hero Arm, with its artificial hand, can fit children as young as nine years old. Its motor is controlled by muscles on the residual limb, allowing the user to carry out many tasks as if the hand was real.

Open Bionics hope the £5,000 bionic arm could be made available on the NHS.

BBC Click's Kathleen Hawkins went to meet Raimi, who says the arm has given her a new confidence.

