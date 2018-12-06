VR helps investigate fires

How VR could help investigate fires
New technology will enable the investigation of fires using virtual reality (VR).

The system developed by RiVR can scan a scene of real fire damage and then re-create the fire in VR.

It can show firefighters or police how a fire might have started or spread. It is also being trialled by government to train police officers.

  06 Dec 2018
