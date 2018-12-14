Backpack bees give farmers a weather buzz
Backpack bees give farmers a weather buzz and other news

BBC Click's Dan Simmons looks at the best of the week's technology news stories including;

  • Britain's National Health Service will be banned from buying fax machines and told to phase their use out by 31 March 2020
  • "Meghan Markle" was the most searched-for person's name for the second year running on Google's UK search service
  • Bees have been fitted with backpacks to send weather data to farmers so they can better manage their crops

  • 14 Dec 2018
