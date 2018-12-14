Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Backpack bees give farmers a weather buzz and other news
BBC Click's Dan Simmons looks at the best of the week's technology news stories including;
- Britain's National Health Service will be banned from buying fax machines and told to phase their use out by 31 March 2020
- "Meghan Markle" was the most searched-for person's name for the second year running on Google's UK search service
- Bees have been fitted with backpacks to send weather data to farmers so they can better manage their crops
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
14 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-46432640/backpack-bees-give-farmers-a-weather-buzz-and-other-newsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window