The Finnish ferry that sails itself
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The ferry using Rolls-Royce technology that sails itself

Sensors and cameras help this ferry in Finland navigate independently and allowing it to dock itself.

In an emergency it can be controlled by humans offshore using satellite and internet communications.

Rolls-Royce, who have developed the technology, believe it could eventually lead to ships not needing staff.

But would you want to travel on a ship without a captain or crew?

BBC Click finds out more.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.

  • 03 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Flying on a rocket-fuelled hoverboard