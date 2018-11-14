BBC newsreader 'speaks' languages he can’t

Video

BBC newsreader Matthew Amroliwala only speaks English, but by using artificial intelligence software he suddenly appears to be speaking Spanish, Mandarin and Hindi.

The technique is known as deepfake, where software replaces an original face with a computer-generated face of another.

Amroliwala was asked to read a script in BBC Click’s film studio and the same phrases were also read by speakers of other languages.

The software, created by London based start-up Synthesia, then mapped and manipulated Amroliwala’s lips to mouth the different languages.

BBC Click’s Lara Lewington finds out more.

