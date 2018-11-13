Hitman 2: Sean Bean on video game death

Video

Actor Sean Bean has played many roles where his character dies before the end of the film or TV series and now gamers have the chance to digitally kill him when he appears as a special guest star target in the video game Hitman 2.

The Hitman games cast the player as Agent 47 who can employ a wide range of weapons to kill his target.

In addition to the single-player story mode in Hitman 2 there are a variety of online modes including targets which only appear for a short period of time and where the player only has one attempt to kill, so called “elusive” targets.

Bean plays one such character, Mark Faba, nicknamed “The Undying” for his ability to fake his own death.

The game is released on 13 November 2018.

BBC Click’s Marc Cieslak reports.

