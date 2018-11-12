VR experience puts us 'in the trenches'

Video

Nothing to be Written is a virtual reality (VR) experience that moves you between war trenches, hospitals, trains and anxiously waiting at home for field postcards sent by soldiers during World War One.

BBC Click visited two Chelsea Pensioners, Michael Allen and Michael Paling asking them to put on VR headsets to try out the immersive journey and give their verdict.

What would they make of it?

Produced by BBC VR Hub, Nothing to be Written has been created jointly by composers, Anna Meredith, and the award-winning company of artists, 59 Productions.

