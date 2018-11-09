Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
AI bot gets human expressions and other tech news
BBC Click’s Nick Kwek looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:
- Samsung unveils a folding smartphone
- China’s state news agency, Xinhua News, reveals a virtual newsreader
- A social robot designed to show human expressions is developed
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
09 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window