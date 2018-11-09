Click News: AI bot gets human expressions
AI bot gets human expressions and other tech news

BBC Click’s Nick Kwek looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

  • Samsung unveils a folding smartphone
  • China’s state news agency, Xinhua News, reveals a virtual newsreader
  • A social robot designed to show human expressions is developed

  • 09 Nov 2018
