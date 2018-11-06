Bird scooters land at Olympic Park

Media player
Electric scooter firm Bird launches rental service in London
The electric scooter rental firm Bird is launching a limited service within London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.
The vehicles are currently banned from being used on pavements or on the road in public spaces.
But the US firm says it wants to demonstrate to the authorities that the scooters are a safe means of transport in order to get the law changed.
06 Nov 2018
