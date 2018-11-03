Video

Ten thousand miles from Silicon Valley, in one of the poorest parts of the world, the latest artificial intelligence is getting its brains.

In Kenya, workers from the slums have been trained to produce the data needed to make technology like self-driving cars possible. It means firms like Microsoft, Google are turning to this part of the world for help in creating cutting edge technology.

For Click, the BBC's North America technology reporter Dave Lee travelled to Nairobi to meet those whose lives are being changed by this quickly growing industry.

