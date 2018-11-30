The real-life Robocop and other news

Video

BBC Click's Marc Cieslak looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories including;

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg angered representatives from nine countries by refusing to attend a UK parliamentary select committee investigating disinformation and fake news

Uber has been fined £385,000 for letting hackers steal data on 2.7 million UK customers.

A robot security guard, called Perseusbot has been tested at Tokyo railway station in bid to boost security ahead of the 2020 Games

