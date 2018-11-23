Click News: Star Wars AT-ST stalks Devon

Video

BBC Click’s Marc Cieslak looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

The value of cryptocurrency Bitcoin falls below $5,000 (£3,889) for the first time since October 2017

Nasa announces it will send its 2020 Mars rover to a location known as Jezero Crater, which they believe could hold a clue to ancient life on the planet

A man installs a replica of an AT-ST Walker by a roadside in Devon in the hope it would be a tourist attraction

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.