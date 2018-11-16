Click News: The tech to understand gorillas
Tech to give new insight into gorillas and other news

BBC Click’s Nick Kwek looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

  • Amazon announces the locations for its new US campuses
  • IBM’s Summit becomes the world’s most powerful supercomputer
  • Researchers aim to get a better insight into how gorillas solve complex problems

  • 16 Nov 2018
