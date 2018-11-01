Robot backpack gives helping hand

Media player
Robot backpack: How this Fusion bot aids collaboration
A robot attached to your body, designed to help with communication and teach new skills, has been created by Keio University and the University of Tokyo.
The operator of the Fusion bot, who can be located in a different country, uses a virtual reality headset and controllers to move the bot.
By sharing the wearer’s point of view the operator can assess the other person's motion and guide it - holding up their arms and moving them around when necessary.
BBC Click’s Spencer Kelly finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
01 Nov 2018
