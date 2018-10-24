Media player
Tim Cook: personal data being 'weaponised'
Apple chief executive Tim Cook has praised the EU's new GDPR regulations and called for a tougher data protection in the United States.
Referring to the misuse of "deeply personal" data, he said it was being "weaponised against us with military efficiency".
24 Oct 2018
