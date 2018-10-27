Robot arm exploring underwater life

Video

A soft robotic arm which will allow underwater sea life to be studied in greater detail has been created.

Traditional underwater robot arms can be rough and clumsy and make it difficult to interact and handle delicate marine plants and animals.

The new system has a range of interchangeable bending, rotating and gripping modules to allow the arm to perform different tasks.

The project involves scientists from the Wyss Institute, Harvard’s John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) University of Rhode Island (URI) and Baruch College.

BBC Click finds out more.

