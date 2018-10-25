Inside Rockstar: Red Dead Redemption 2

Media player
Inside Rockstar: The developer behind Red Dead Redemption 2
Western-style adventure Red Dead Redemption 2 is released on Friday.
The game allows players free rein to explore a virtual version of the old Wild West and is so big that it had to be created in nine studios in four different countries.
Red Dead Redemption 2 is the first major release from Rockstar Games since Grand Theft Auto V was launched in 2013.
BBC Click’s Marc Cieslak spoke to the studio’s Rob Nelson to find out more.
25 Oct 2018
