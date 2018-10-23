AI painting to go under the hammer

Media player
A painting produced by artificial intelligence (AI) will be auctioned by Christie's later.
Created by French art collective Obvious, the AI system compares its own portraits against ones made by humans and keeps working on them until it is unable to tell the difference between the two.
The portrait, Edmond de Belamy, will be the first piece of AI art to go under the hammer at a major auction house.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
23 Oct 2018
