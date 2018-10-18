Creating natural light artificially
Mitsubishi windows shine 'alarmingly realistic' fake sunlight

Mitsubishi has developed a new indoor lighting system that mimics blue skies, sunrises and sunsets.

The company hopes the system will prove popular in offices and homes that lack natural light. BBC Click's Dan Simmons finds out more.

