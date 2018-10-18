Media player
Mitsubishi windows shine 'alarmingly realistic' fake sunlight
Mitsubishi has developed a new indoor lighting system that mimics blue skies, sunrises and sunsets.
The company hopes the system will prove popular in offices and homes that lack natural light. BBC Click's Dan Simmons finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
18 Oct 2018
