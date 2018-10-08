Hands-on with Facebook's new home gadget

Media player
Facebook Portal: Hands-on with new video gadget
Facebook has launched Portal, a device for the home that offers video chat. But will consumers trust the firm to keep it secure?
Our North America technology reporter Dave Lee tried it out.
08 Oct 2018
