Robot seeks out skin cancer with suction

A semi-autonomous robot that can take different types of measurements from the skin has been developed by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Fitted with suction cups to help it move, the prototype can be fitted with a dermatoscope to help look for signs of abnormalities, including skin cancer, something normally done manually by a doctor.

Designed to use exchangeable sensing modules, the robot can also measure heart rate, muscle activity and in the future could also be used to apply lotion and creams to areas of dry skin.

