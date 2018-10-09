The city that wouldn't give up
The fall of Nokia: How this Finnish city fought back

When Nokia's handset business collapsed, many thought that spelt the end for the Finnish city of Oulu where Nokia was the main employer.

But locals weren't prepared to let their city go under. Here's how they fought back.

