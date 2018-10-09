Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The fall of Nokia: How this Finnish city fought back
When Nokia's handset business collapsed, many thought that spelt the end for the Finnish city of Oulu where Nokia was the main employer.
But locals weren't prepared to let their city go under. Here's how they fought back.
-
09 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-45727841/the-fall-of-nokia-how-this-finnish-city-fought-backRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window