'Why I've bought a ticket to the Moon'

Video

Yusaku Maezawa is the first person to buy a ticket for Elon Musk's SpaceX mission to the Moon.

The mission, planned for 2023, will be the first lunar journey by humans since 1972.

Mr Maezawa has said he wants to invite artists from around the world to join him on the trip to capture the experience.

The Japanese fashion mogul and art collector has a personal wealth of $2.9bn (£2.2bn).

BBC Click finds out more.

