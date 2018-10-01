'Switch off glasses' block out screens

Media player
'Switch-off sunglasses' block out screens
A pair of sunglasses that can block out TV screens has been designed by a company in the US.
The IRL - or In Real Life - glasses use polarised lenses to make television displays appear black.
But technology companies have struggled to convince the public to wear gadgets on their faces - with Google Glass and Snapchat Spectacles being notable flops.
The BBC's Cody Melissa Godwin asked IRL founder Ivan Cash whether people would be willing to wear sunglasses inside.
Video journalist: Cody Melissa Godwin
