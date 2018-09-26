Google privacy chief quizzed on China plan

Media player
Google's privacy chief quizzed on China plan by Ted Cruz
Google's privacy chief has confirmed that work on Project Dragonfly is ongoing but has denied that the firm is close to launching a search engine in China as a result.
Keith Enright was quizzed about the effort by Senator Ted Cruz towards the end of a Senate Committee hearing into data privacy.
Leaks about the effort have raised concerns that the tech firm might help the Chinese state censor its citizens' online activities, with Google's own employees among those to have raised concern.
